As NBA All-Star features HBCUs, all three referees are HBCU alums

“It’s really pretty special, when you stop and think about it,” Washington said. “I think the importance of HBCUs, historically, is the opportunity that it’s given a lot of people of color to educate themselves and prepare themselves for life that the history of it is, they didn’t always have those opportunity. So arose these schools to be able to give them opportunity and to continue that.

“I think sometimes what gets lost in it there’s really the same quality of education that’s still going on in these schools. They may have been at one time thought of as being lesser, and I think that has dissipated so much now. … Keeping that tradition and keeping them relevant even in these times is very cool.”

There are a few different ways the league will tie in financial contributions to this year’s All-Star night, with all activities, including the game, compressed into a one-night affair.

During the All-Star game, the Western Conference and Eastern Conference teams will play for either TMCF (47 publicly supported HBCUs) or UNCF (37 member colleges), which will provide scholarship funding (each organization will receive $500,000, the leading team’s organization will receive an additional $150,000 after each of the first three quarters, and the fourth quarter will be worth $300,000).

Similar donations will be made throughout the night, with participants in the dunk contest paired with HBCUs, and through the TMCF COVID-19 HBCU Emergency Fund, financial support will be provided “that will benefit students, faculty or programs that address emergency aid, technology needs, food insecurities and mental health services exacerbated by the pandemic.”

Those resources are crucial, Kirkland said, so HBCUs can have critical resources and infrastructure in place.

“I’m prideful, because I’m prideful of being part of two organizations,” Kirkland said. “I’m prideful of being part of an organization that is on the receiving end of such an endowment, but I’m also proud to be a part of an organization that is on the giving end of it, and I think that’s what this is all about. I think it is about being able to give… But sometimes there are those that need. So when you’re in need and you receive, then you’re next responsibility is to then give, and I think that’s how this world should operate.”

For Tony Brown, the NBA highlighting HBCUs will give them a bigger platform so they can be appreciated and understood by a bigger audience.

“I know for me, and just speaking from being a Black male, it’s empowering to know and believe that for one, what Clark instilled in me is that I could do anything, and it provided such a learning and a socializing environment that I was able to interact with people who look like me, and culturally are like me, and it was a positive experience,” Brown said.

“I think the thing, what makes what’s the NBA doing so special, is that they just want to bring attention that this is all American history. It’s not Black history, it’s American history, and we’re all in a big melting pot and I just think it gives an opportunity for people to have a light shed on something different than what they know, because it’s clearly about not knowing. You have to know in order to appreciate it, and unfortunately, a lot of the HBCUs have not been given the opportunity to be spotlighted and showcased, and I think this is a step in the right direction.”