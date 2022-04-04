AJC Hawks Report podcast: Why the Hawks are heating up again

Don’t look now but the Hawks are getting hot at the right time.
In episode 21 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer digs into what’s behind Atlanta’s five-game winning streak, with the play-in tournament looming.
Plus, she looks ahead to the final four games of the regular season and answers your mailbag questions.
