AJC Hawks Report podcast: Why the Hawks are heating up again

Nets guard Kyrie Irving drives past Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic during the second half Saturday night in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

By AJC Staff
29 minutes ago

Don’t look now but the Hawks are getting hot at the right time.

In episode 21 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer digs into what’s behind Atlanta’s five-game winning streak, with the play-in tournament looming.

Explore‘Bench Mob’ proving crucial to Hawks’ five-game win streak

Plus, she looks ahead to the final four games of the regular season and answers your mailbag questions.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

AJC Staff
