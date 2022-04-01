AJC Hawks Report Podcast: The Dominique Wilkins interview

In Episode 20 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter and host Sarah K. Spencer sits down with Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.

Wilkins discusses his dunk-contest performances and why he wants his game to be known for more than that. Plus, how Wilkins got his nickname of the “Human Highlight Film”, what he thinks of this current team and how he got his started behind the mic for Bally Sports.