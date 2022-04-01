ajc logo
AJC Hawks Report Podcast: The Dominique Wilkins interview

Hawks television analyst Dominique Wilkins (left) works during the first half of an NBA basketball game Nov. 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

He’s the most legendary Atlanta Hawk.

In Episode 20 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter and host Sarah K. Spencer sits down with Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.

Wilkins discusses his dunk-contest performances and why he wants his game to be known for more than that. Plus, how Wilkins got his nickname of the “Human Highlight Film”, what he thinks of this current team and how he got his started behind the mic for Bally Sports.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

Dominique Wilkins speaks as his statue is unveiled at Philips Arena on Thursday, March 5, 2015. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: Hyosub Shin

