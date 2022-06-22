ajc logo
X

AJC Hawks Report podcast: How will Hawks handle offseason and the draft?

Jalen Johnson poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 20th by the Atlanta Hawks during the 2021 NBA draft. Who will the Hawks select with their first pick Thursday night? (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Jalen Johnson poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 20th by the Atlanta Hawks during the 2021 NBA draft. Who will the Hawks select with their first pick Thursday night? (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

The Hawks hold the 16th pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, but will they keep that pick?

In episode 36 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, beat reporter Lauren Williams, AJC columnist Michael Cunningham and features reporter Gabe Burns discuss what the Hawks might do on draft night, and our team sorts through all the rumors flying around about who might stay and who might go.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Deshaun Watson settles 20 civil suits, still faces possible NFL suspension11h ago
Young Braves will be championship contenders for a while
12h ago
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud: Max Fried definitely deserves to be All-Star
9h ago
Braves faring well in early All-Star voting results
15h ago
Braves faring well in early All-Star voting results
15h ago
Florida pro needs four extra holes to win Advocates PGA Tour at Sugarloaf
11h ago
The Latest
Hawks looking to develop ‘hard-hat’ mindset
Landry Fields prepares to assume new role as Hawks’ general manager
Hawks learn upcoming Summer League matchups
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top