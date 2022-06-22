AJC Hawks Report podcast: How will Hawks handle offseason and the draft?

In episode 36 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, beat reporter Lauren Williams, AJC columnist Michael Cunningham and features reporter Gabe Burns discuss what the Hawks might do on draft night, and our team sorts through all the rumors flying around about who might stay and who might go.

