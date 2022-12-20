ajc logo
Hawks Report podcast: AJ Griffin’s rookie impact

In the latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report Podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams chats with AJ Griffin as he continues to impress during his rookie season with the Hawks.

The 19-year-old Griffin has had his moments with the team this season, including a pair of game-winning shots in overtime, and is averaging 10 points per game.

