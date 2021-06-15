76ers’ Embiid finally slowed as Hawks even series

Embiid finished with 17 points and 21 rebounds. However, he was 0-for-12 from the field in the second half, when he scored just four points, all free throws.

“I just wasn’t able to jump for obvious reasons,” Embiid said.

Embiid said he knows he won’t be 100 percent for the remainder of the series. He went back to the locker room in the second half but returned after a short break.

“From the beginning of the game, even before I went back to the locker room, I just felt like I didn’t have it tonight,” Embiid said.

The Hawks trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half. They came roaring back in the second half as Embiid struggled. He finished the game 4 of 20 from the field, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range. He was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

“He didn’t have his best night offensively, but he had some big plays defensively for us all throughout the game,” teammate Tobias Harris said. “… He is the most dominate player in the game, making shots or not making shots.”

Embiid had some extended rest between Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Monday. That won’t be the case the rest of the series. The teams will play every other day beginning with Game 5 in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

“There are no excuses,” Embiid said. “I’ve got to do better.”