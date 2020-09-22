2020-21 NBA season may not start until January, per Adam Silver

Silver also said that the goal is to play a standard, 82-game season with fans permitted to attend. At the time, it’s unclear if that would be feasible in indoor arenas, with the social distancing, ventilation and disinfecting guidelines the CDC is recommending for events and gatherings.

“The goal for us next season is to play a standard season to your — other part of your question, 82-game season and playoffs,” Silver said. “And further, the goal would be to play games in home arenas in front of fans, but there’s still a lot that we need to learn in terms of rapid testing for example. Would that be a means of getting fans into our buildings, will there be other protections? Some of the things we’re learning down in Orlando currently on the campus down there and also clearly learning a lot from other sports, what baseball is currently doing, what football is doing sort of as college sports is now — has begun playing.

“So, there’s a lot of new information out there in the marketplace that we’re looking to absorb. But the goal is to play a standard season and incidentally when we went into our planning of this current season we played a bit of an unusual finish to the regular season, but it was very important to the players and to the league and the teams that we play our standard playoffs which is what we’re in the process of doing now.”