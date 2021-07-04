ajc logo
X

Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper: Thanks for the Thrills

Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper Sunday July 4: Thanks for the Thrills
Caption
Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper: Thanks for the Thrills

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Sports
By AJC sports
41 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper today includes supplemental coverage of the Hawks’ Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against Milwaukee. The Bucks won to clinch the best of seven series and move on to the NBA finals. It marked the end of the Hawks’ magical post-season and their historic success in the chase for a spot in the NBA championship series.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Monday.

Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper Sunday July 4: Thanks for the Thrills
Caption
Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper: Thanks for the Thrills

For Subscribers: In Sunday’s ePaper, find four full pages of Atlanta Hawks coverage on pages 35-38, the Hawks After the Game section, in addition to coverage on A1 and the Sports front page C1. The expanded four-page Hawks section includes columnist Mark Bradley’s take on Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, five observations from Sarah Spencer, insights from the Hawks and Bucks and more exclusive photos from the game.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has provided expanded ePaper editions for every Hawks game in the NBA Playoffs.

Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper Sunday July 4: Thanks for the Thrills
Caption
Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper: Thanks for the Thrills

Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper Sunday July 4: Thanks for the Thrills
Caption
Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper: Thanks for the Thrills

More Atlanta Hawks coverage

‘We’ll be back:’ Hawks’ magical playoff run comes to close

Trae Young has most unfitting end to his season

Photos: Hawks’ season ends with Game 6 loss

ExploreHawks-Bucks playoff series schedule, results

In Other News
1
AJC Peachtree Road Race makes ‘subdued,’ safer return
2
Costumes, father-son duos show meaning of AJC Peachtree Road Race
3
As AJC Peachtree returns in-person, ‘just happy to be able to run’
4
When are the 2021 Olympics?
5
Tokyo undecided about fans as games open in 3 weeks
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top