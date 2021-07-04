Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper: Thanks for the Thrills

For Subscribers: In Sunday’s ePaper, find four full pages of Atlanta Hawks coverage on pages 35-38, the Hawks After the Game section, in addition to coverage on A1 and the Sports front page C1. The expanded four-page Hawks section includes columnist Mark Bradley’s take on Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, five observations from Sarah Spencer, insights from the Hawks and Bucks and more exclusive photos from the game.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has provided expanded ePaper editions for every Hawks game in the NBA Playoffs.