Falcons X-factor: Who’s going to stop Khalil Mack?

“Tough matchup with Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn,” said Smith, who played for the Falcons from 1992-99. “The only way to counter their pass rush is to win on first downs running the ball, keep them off-balance throwing when they think run.”

The Falcons will have third-year man Matt Gono making his first NFL start at right tackle for Kaleb McGary (knee strain), and left tackle Jake Matthews is battling a knee injury.