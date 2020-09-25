X

Falcons X-factor: Who’s going to stop Khalil Mack?

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons great Chuck Smith broke down one of the key issues facing this season’s team: Who’s going to block Chicago’s Khalil Mack and the rest of the stout Bears defensive line Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

“Tough matchup with Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn,” said Smith, who played for the Falcons from 1992-99. “The only way to counter their pass rush is to win on first downs running the ball, keep them off-balance throwing when they think run.”

The Falcons will have third-year man Matt Gono making his first NFL start at right tackle for Kaleb McGary (knee strain), and left tackle Jake Matthews is battling a knee injury.

Gono will need help with Mack, who has 62.5 career quarterback sacks, from a tight end or running back with chip blocks.

Center Alex Mack and guards Chris Lindstrom and James Carpenter will work in tandem to help control Hicks and former UGA defensive tackle John Jenkins when he comes into the game.

“Turn the game into a slugfest, and see how the bully reacts when he’s punched back,” said Smith, who trains pass rushers and works with defensive linemen. He goes by Dr. Pass Rush these days.

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.