Falcons X-factor: Who’s going to stop Khalil Mack?

Falcons great Chuck Smith broke down one of the key issues facing this season’s team: Who’s going to block Chicago’s Khalil Mack and the rest of the stout Bears defensive line Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
“Tough matchup with Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn,” said Smith, who played for the Falcons from 1992-99. “The only way to counter their pass rush is to win on first downs running the ball, keep them off-balance throwing when they think run.”
The Falcons will have third-year man Matt Gono making his first NFL start at right tackle for Kaleb McGary (knee strain), and left tackle Jake Matthews is battling a knee injury.
Gono will need help with Mack, who has 62.5 career quarterback sacks, from a tight end or running back with chip blocks.
Center Alex Mack and guards Chris Lindstrom and James Carpenter will work in tandem to help control Hicks and former UGA defensive tackle John Jenkins when he comes into the game.
“Turn the game into a slugfest, and see how the bully reacts when he’s punched back,” said Smith, who trains pass rushers and works with defensive linemen. He goes by Dr. Pass Rush these days.
