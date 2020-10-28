X-factor: Who will change the game, Calvin Ridley or D.J. Moore?

Moore has caught 173 of 270 targets (64.1%) for 2,530 yards and nine touchdowns.

While Moore has Ridley in yards, Ridley catches more of his targets and has doubled Moore’s scoring output.

Ridley’s advantage may be that he’s had one quarterback in Matt Ryan, while Moore started with Cam Newton, had Kyle Allen for most of his second season and has Teddy Bridgewater this season.

Ridley has impressed Ryan.

“There’s one for me that’s probably off the radar,” Ryan said when asked if a one Ridley catch stands out for him. "It was in a tough loss in the season opener up in Minnesota last year, but he caught a touchdown on the left side of the field.

"Just his ability to track the ball – I kind of threw a floater. He was in front of a defender, used his speed to get behind the defender and track the ball. I think that shows just how elite his speed is and his ability to track down a ball.

“The other one I think is a touchdown he had against Houston last year toe-tapping on the sideline. That shows his body awareness. Sorry it’s not just one, but those are two that come to mind for me.”

Moore had a long of 82 yards as a rookie, and he caught a 74-yard touchdown last week against the Saints. Of course, he helped to torch the Falcons with a 57-yard touchdown catch-and-run in the Falcons' 23-16 loss on Oct. 11.

“D.J. is doing a great job,” Carolina coach Matt Rhule said. “He’s got elite speed and he’s got great ball skills. I think the thing that is happening is that (wide receiver) Robby (Anderson) is having a great year. Curtis Samuels is doing a great job. Really, those three guys complement each other.”

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com