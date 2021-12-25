X-factor for Sunday’s game: Can Charles Harris come back to haunt the Falcons?

He had a previous career-high three sacks with the Falcons.

“He’s really come on the scene for us,” Campbell said. “He’s a great fit for our defense, and he’s playing with a lot of confidence. I’ll tell you what, nobody has improved in just from the time of spring to where we are at now more than Charles Harris. I mean, he has really come on.”

Harris went off against Arizona in the Lions’ 30-12 upset Sunday. He finished with 12 total tackles (seven solo), 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

“He’s looked good,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said of his film study of Harris. “He really has. I think he’s playing with really good effort. Has done a nice job for them this year.

“I always enjoyed Charles as a teammate. He’s a quiet guy, but worked hard every day. He was a good person really. Always nice to see and spend time with. So, I’m happy for him personally, that he’s playing well.”

