X-factor for Sunday’s game: Can Charles Harris come back to haunt the Falcons?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Credit: Jose Juarez

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Detroit outside linebacker Charles Harris, who played with the Falcons last season, could come back to haunt his old team.

Harris, the Lions’ sack leader and fifth leading tackler on the team, will be the X-factor when the Lions (2-11-1) face the Falcons (6-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the team is 0-5 this season.

Harris, who signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Lions in free agency, has a career-high 7.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 58 tackles this season.

“Listen, Charles is kind of one of the guys that’s part of the engine of our defense I would say,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said. “He’s a tone-setter. He’s aggressive. He fast and he’s quick. He’s a finisher. He practices hard. He’s a team guy. He’s really everything.”

Harris, who was drafted in the first round (22nd) by the Dolphins in 2017 out of Missouri, was considered a bust in Miami and was traded to the Falcons for a seventh-round pick.

He had a previous career-high three sacks with the Falcons.

“He’s really come on the scene for us,” Campbell said. “He’s a great fit for our defense, and he’s playing with a lot of confidence. I’ll tell you what, nobody has improved in just from the time of spring to where we are at now more than Charles Harris. I mean, he has really come on.”

Harris went off against Arizona in the Lions’ 30-12 upset Sunday. He finished with 12 total tackles (seven solo), 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

“He’s looked good,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said of his film study of Harris. “He really has. I think he’s playing with really good effort. Has done a nice job for them this year.

“I always enjoyed Charles as a teammate. He’s a quiet guy, but worked hard every day. He was a good person really. Always nice to see and spend time with. So, I’m happy for him personally, that he’s playing well.”

