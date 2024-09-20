X-Factor Sunday: Falcons secondary trying to defend Patrick Mahomes’ missiles

The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in Kansas City to move on to the Super Bowl. Bates had four tackles and one pass defensed.

“You see a lot of guys who can create some more time that can’t also keep their eyes down the field and make throws,” Bates said. “There is a lot of chemistry in that offense with guys like (tight end Travis) Kelce.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons have a healthy respect for Mahomes’ improvisational skills.

“There is a first part of the play, and then there is second part of the play,” Bates said. “That’s where they’ve made a lot of those plays at.”

The Falcons fared well against Fields and Hurts, who was playing without his top target in wide receiver A.J. Brown.

“One thing I think we’ve done well is eliminating explosive plays,” Bates said. “We haven’t had a lot of explosive plays on us. That’s a sign of having a great defense.”

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett also has studied Mahomes’ moves.

“He can extend plays like no other,” Jarrett said. “He’s very elusive. Very athletic. He can cover all the ground that he loses with his arm. Even if he’s got to throw it all the way across the field. It’s pinpoint and right on point every time. That’s a challenge that he presents.”

Jarrett is counting on a long day of chasing around Mahomes.

“We have to stay disciplined in the rush lanes,” Jarrett said. “Guys have to plaster. The (defensive backs) have to stick with the receiver, while he tries to extend plays. It’s a gift that he’s blessed with. I’m sure he works on it a lot. We’ve got to be ready for it.”