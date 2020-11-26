X-Factor: Matt Ryan looking to bounce back

The Raiders don’t boast a highly ranked defense, but they have been playing well over the last month, according to Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

Ryan was sacked eight times and hit 11 times in the loss to the Saints.

“When you give up a hand-full of sacks in a game, it’s never just one thing,” Ryan said. “So, we’ve all got to pull our weight a little bit better, but it starts with me.”

The Falcons are counting on Ryan, the only Falcon to ever win the league’s MVP award, to return to form.

“Matt is going to trust his process,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “He’s going to study. He’s going to evaluate himself. Evaluate what he needs to do this week. He’s going to do everything in his power, that he’s capable of and go out there and he’s going to make plays and put his team in the position to win.”

It was also Ryan’s fourth game of the season without a touchdown pass.

“We have nothing but confidence in Matt, in what he’s going to be able to do and how he’s going to be able to do it,” Morris said.

Falcons’ next four games

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10

