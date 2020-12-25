X-factor: Grady Jarrett can lead the Falcons’ upset bid?

Jarrett has played the run well. He has 48 total tackles, 17 quarterback hits, four sacks, seven tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

“Grady is a dominant defensive tackle for us and has been for a couple of years,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “Getting recognized by his peers is awesome.”

Although he receives extra attention, Jarrett leads all NFC defensive tackles in quarterback pressures – sacks, hurries and knockdowns – with 26, while his 17 quarterback hits rank second among NFC defensive tackles.

Only Chicago’s Akiem Hicks (19) has more.

“I believe the league definitely takes notice of what Grady is doing,” Morris said. “You can tell by the protections he gets, the slides that come to him and all of the different things that people do in order to not allow him to wreck the game. He’s a game-wrecker for us.”

Jarrett also has the respect of the players and coaches.

“Grady is an unreal person, and he’s a true pro,” Falcons defensive line coach Jess Simpson said. “He wants to be great. He wants to be better today than he was yesterday. He takes correction. He’s a special player, and I’ve had a lot of fun coaching him these last couple of years.”

Simpson has seen teams adjust their blocking for Jarrett.

“There is no doubt to me there is a difference,” Simpson said. “He’s getting the protection slid to him more frequently, which is hard to deal with, but it’s a great compliment as a rusher.”

Jarrett is the sixth-highest rated interior defender in the NFL this season with an 81.9 grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Falcons

