X-factor: Falcons’ rushing attack must improve

With Brian Hill not hitting the holes hard, Ito Smith coming off a head injury and Todd Gurley not 100 percent, is it time for the Falcons to see what second-year running back Qadree Ollison can do?

“When you run the ball in this league, that’s how you control games, that’s how you control everything that we are trying to do,” Morris said. “We have to get up to speed. We have to get better.”

The Falcons used Gurley as a third-down and red-zone situational back against the Saints on Sunday. He’s returning to Los Angeles, where he started his career with the Rams, and wants to put on a show.

“We have got to get the ball in our running backs hands, get them downhill, get them some space,” Morris said. “They have to make things happen. There are a bunch of things that have to happen with the run game.”

Ryan believes the run game is close to working. Some more powerful and forceful blocking up front will help.

“The run game, we have to keep plugging away,” Ryan said. “When you go back and you watch films, there are runs that are close. We must do a great job of finishing our blocks, finishing our runs and making sure that all 11 of us are pulling or weight.”

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

