X-factor: Falcons return game had a bland opening

The Falcons are happy with him just catching the ball.

“He did a really good job on that ball that rolled,” Kotwica said. “That’s the hidden yardage a lot of times there if that ball continues to roll, you lose yards. Instead, he brought it back for 8 (yards). It was a nice job for him. A good start. We are just looking to build upon it.”

The Cowboys had much more dazzling return game in their season opener.

Kickoff returner Tony Pollard, a backup running back, had two kickoff returns for 48 yards.

“Pollard was a very successful college returner out of Memphis,” Kotwica said. “He’s got a good burst. Good explosiveness.”

Rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, whom the Falcons passed on to take cornerback A.J. Terrell, had one punt return for 20 yards. Lamb had a fair catch and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson also had a fair catch on a punt return.

“We’re going to have to be at our best in regard to not only delivering the football in the punt and kickoff game in spots where we can minimize those return yards, but we are going to have to attack the football in our coverage aspect as well,” Kotwica said.

