Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Can Rams’ pass rush rattle Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow?

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald gesture prior to practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

caption arrowCaption
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald gesture prior to practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES – Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has the full attention of the Bengals’ coaching staff for Super Bowl LVI, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Super Bowl

“Well, he’s certainly one of the greatest players we’ve ever played against,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “You watch other teams plan for him, and you can have great plans. He’s a real problem.”

The Bengals will not ignore defensive ends Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.

“So you spend time and energy talking about Aaron Donald, and then you got these other elite players that are surrounding him as well,” Taylor said. “They’ve done a great job building that team to put pressure on opposing team’s offenses.”

Miller was acquired from the Broncos in a trade Nov. 2. He helped the Broncos’ pass rush in the Super Bowl 50 win over Carolina.

Floyd, who played at Georgia, had 9.5 sacks during the regular season.

“Von Miller’s Von Miller,” Taylor said. “They got Leonard Floyd on the other side as well. So again, they got a lot of weapons to attack.

The AJC at Super Bowl 56

» Ex-Georgia Bulldog Matthew Stafford looks for Hollywood ending in Super Bowl

» Michael Cunningham’s Super Bowl winner is ...

» Rushing attacks could take over in Super Bowl LVI

» 10 former Georgia high school players in Super Bowl

» Ricardo Allen uses Falcons’ Super Bowl flop to inspire Bengals

» Rams’ Brandon Powell launched his own cryptocurrency

» LSU products Odell Beckham, Ja’Marr Chase ready for Super Bowl stage

» Rams’ Cooper Kupp is nearly unstoppable

» Ex-Falcon Ricardo Allen only Bengal with Super Bowl experience

» Joe Burrow: From Buckeyes backup to Bengals magic man

» Rams’ Matthew Stafford ready for his first Super Bowl

» What Falcons can learn from Bengals’ rapid rebuild

» Rams’ Sean McVay heads up Georgia’s Super Bowl contingent

» Bengals looking to make their own playoff history

» All-Star Rams have their eyes on the Lombardi Trophy

» Bengals’ Joe Burrow built for the Super Bowl stage

» Bengals’ Uzomah: ‘I’m not missing the biggest game of my life’

» The Bow Tie Chronicles

» Matthew Stafford, by the numbers

» Joe Burrow, by the numbers

» Complete coverage from the Super Bowl

The Bengals struggled against Tennessee and gave up nine sacks in their divisional-round victory against the Titans.

“Offenses have really struggled going against this defense,” Taylor said. “A lot of teams have scored, maybe had their defense score. You look at the Tennessee game and the Green Bay game, and that’s how some of those teams have built leads against them. But their defense has played really consistently well all season long.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
An ex-Atlanta Falcon will get a Super Bowl ring
1h ago
Super Bowl stat corner: Joe Burrow shakes off the sacks, throws dimes
1h ago
Super Bowl key matchups: Rams vs. Bengals
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top