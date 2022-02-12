Can Rams’ pass rush rattle Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow?

LOS ANGELES – Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has the full attention of the Bengals’ coaching staff for Super Bowl LVI, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
“Well, he’s certainly one of the greatest players we’ve ever played against,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “You watch other teams plan for him, and you can have great plans. He’s a real problem.”
The Bengals will not ignore defensive ends Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.
“So you spend time and energy talking about Aaron Donald, and then you got these other elite players that are surrounding him as well,” Taylor said. “They’ve done a great job building that team to put pressure on opposing team’s offenses.”
Miller was acquired from the Broncos in a trade Nov. 2. He helped the Broncos’ pass rush in the Super Bowl 50 win over Carolina.
Floyd, who played at Georgia, had 9.5 sacks during the regular season.
“Von Miller’s Von Miller,” Taylor said. “They got Leonard Floyd on the other side as well. So again, they got a lot of weapons to attack.
The Bengals struggled against Tennessee and gave up nine sacks in their divisional-round victory against the Titans.
“Offenses have really struggled going against this defense,” Taylor said. “A lot of teams have scored, maybe had their defense score. You look at the Tennessee game and the Green Bay game, and that’s how some of those teams have built leads against them. But their defense has played really consistently well all season long.”
