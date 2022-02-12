Can Rams’ pass rush rattle Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow?

Floyd, who played at Georgia, had 9.5 sacks during the regular season.

“Von Miller’s Von Miller,” Taylor said. “They got Leonard Floyd on the other side as well. So again, they got a lot of weapons to attack.

The Bengals struggled against Tennessee and gave up nine sacks in their divisional-round victory against the Titans.

“Offenses have really struggled going against this defense,” Taylor said. “A lot of teams have scored, maybe had their defense score. You look at the Tennessee game and the Green Bay game, and that’s how some of those teams have built leads against them. But their defense has played really consistently well all season long.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles