X-Factor: Can Falcons stop Seattle safety Jamal Adams?

The Falcons are expecting Adams to move all over the field.

“We don’t know how Seattle is going to use Jamal Adams as a blitzer, but I think that’s a big factor in this game,” Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said. “He is an excellent blitzer.”

Adams, whose dad, George Adams, was a running back in the NFL from 1985-91 with the Giants and Patriots, has 12 sacks in three seasons.

“He’s really studied hard to get caught up to everything,” Carroll said. “He’s just been a really impressive addition.”

After bashing the Jets' front office and trashing coach Adam Gase, Adams has been a model citizen in Seattle.

“He was real grateful to be coming to a new club,” Carroll said. “So, his attitude was great. He was receptive and open. … He has been an absolute joy. He’s been a blast.”

The Falcons also are concerned about Adams shutting down the rushing attack and taking tight end Hayden Hurst out of the passing game.

“We definitely know that’s going to be one of the keys to the game,” Koetter said. “Not only when Adams blitzes, but they pressured us I think nine out of the 15 first snaps in the game when we played them last year. We’re definitely aware of that.”

The Falcons want to make the Seahawks pay for blitzing them.

“You have to remember that it works both ways,” Koetter said. “They have some really good players on their defense. We certainly have some really good players on our offense.”

