With Ryan Pace, Falcons have three ex-general managers in personnel department

Webster was Tennessee’s general manager from 2012-15. Emery was Chicago’s general manager from 2012-14.

“When we were sitting in the February meetings we had Ruston Webster and Phil Emery, and they sat right next to each other,” Fontenot said. “Between the two of them, that’s 60 years of experience with several different organizations. That’s valuable. That’s really valuable.”

The senior executives give the Falcons a deeper bank of players to make comparisons to over time.

“So, when we can have people like that who have had those experiences, that’s really valuable,” Fontenot said. “They are humble enough to share with their successes and their failures. So, we’re excited about Ryan, Phil and Ruston.”

