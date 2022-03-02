Hamburger icon
With Ryan Pace, Falcons have three ex-general managers in personnel department

Bears general manager Ryan Pace speaks at a news conference at Halas Hall on Dec. 31, 2019, in Lake Forest. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot addressed the recent addition of Ryan Pace to the team’s personnel department.

Pace, who was the general manager of the Chicago Bears from 2015-21, was hired as a senior personnel executive Feb. 24.

Fontenot and Pace worked together with the Saints from 2003-15.

“We’re excited about adding Ryan Pace,” Fontenot said. “He’s a great professional, a great man.”

With Ruston Webster and Phil Emery, the Falcons now have three former general managers in the personnel department. Also, president Rich McKay is a former general manager.

Webster was Tennessee’s general manager from 2012-15. Emery was Chicago’s general manager from 2012-14.

“When we were sitting in the February meetings we had Ruston Webster and Phil Emery, and they sat right next to each other,” Fontenot said. “Between the two of them, that’s 60 years of experience with several different organizations. That’s valuable. That’s really valuable.”

The senior executives give the Falcons a deeper bank of players to make comparisons to over time.

“So, when we can have people like that who have had those experiences, that’s really valuable,” Fontenot said. “They are humble enough to share with their successes and their failures. So, we’re excited about Ryan, Phil and Ruston.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

