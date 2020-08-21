With no fans expected, Falcons’ working hard on signals

The Falcons will count on him to start every play.

“We want to be able to change our count up a lot,” Mack said. “It’s going to be a weird year with no fans. Hopefully, we can get them later in the year.”

The Falcons know that opposing defense will be able to hear the counts without any natural crowd noise interference. The league is looking to allowing teams to pump in fake crowd noise.

“We want to be able to mix up our snap count as much as possible to really keep defenses (from) not knowing our count so they can question what’s going on,” Mack said. “The more that we can do, the more we can mix it up, the better we can be.”

In addition to going on a “hut 1” or “hut 2” count, the Falcons want to come to the line, get set and take off on a non-verbal signal.

“Silent (count) is one of those things that we can get really complicated with,” Mack said. “If we can switch it up, that’s going to make it real tough on defenses.”

Quinn even turned to tight end Hayden Hurst, a former Major League Baseball prospect with the Pittsburgh Pirates, to discuss baseball signals.

“He did kind of pick my brain the other day, a little blast from the past, kind of going through the baseball signals like a third-base coach would,” Hurst said.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and Mack will have to get everyone on the same page. They don’t want to get too cute and have their own players committing penalties.

“Matt’s pretty good with his stuff,” Hurst said. “He’s got his own signals that he throws out there at us. We have to be on our toes and ready for those.”

With no exhibition games this season, Ryan wants the Falcons sharp in practice.

“Sometimes he’s vocal and he’ll tell us his checks and alerts,” Hurst said. “Sometimes he’ll just signal them to us. He definitely keeps us on our toes. It was cool to talk to DQ, a blast from my Pirates days.”

The Falcons hope that ultimately their cadence and silent count will be another weapon for defenses to contend with. It could also give the offensive linemen an advantage.

“There are definitely some times you want to change tempo and go,” Quinn said. “Code words and hand signals are certainly a part of that. Silent counts can be a part of that as well.”

The Falcons want to perfect all facets of starting their plays.

“Knowing that we are going to use all three, we decided hey let’s start that from the beginning knowing that some of that will change, the code words as we are going,” Quinn said. “Quite honestly, we’ll change it in the first week of the season.”

Things will start in the huddle. Move to the line of scrimmage where the silent count, hand signals and also checks will be in play.

“The quarterback has to be crafty with that,” Quinn said. “There is certainly some of it what we call dummy cadences and checks that are not accurate.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter Falcons center Alex Mack discusses how the offensive line is trying to come together. Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

---

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution