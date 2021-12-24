Where to watch, listen, stream Lions at Falcons

What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions (2-11-1) and the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
TV: Fox NFL – Play-by-Play: Chris Myers Color Analysis: Daryl Johnston Sideline: Jen Hale
Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas starts at 11 a.m.
Satellite radio: Atlanta Falcons - (Sirius 85 XM 229) Detroit Lions (Sirius 113, XM 384)
(Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)
Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.
About the Author