Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Packers

What you should know about Monday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons (0-3) and the Green Bay Packers (3-0):
- Time: 8:50 p.m., Monday. (TIME CHANGE)
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.
- Series history: This will be the 31st meeting. Green Bay leads the series, 16-14.The Packers won the last meeting 34-20 on Dec. 9, 2018. The Packers raced out to 34-7 lead and put it on cruise control. The Falcons scored a couple of meaningless touchdowns to make it look like it was a close game.
- TV: ESPN. Play-by-Play: Steve Levy. Color Analysis: Louis Riddick and Brian Griese. Field reporter: Lisa Salters.
--Q&A with Riddick previewing the game.
- National Radio: Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner
- Local Radio: 92.9 The Game — Play-by-Play: Wes Durham. Color Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive Producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show starts at 11 a.m. with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas.
- Satellite Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Atl), 83 (GB) |XM: 226 (Atl), 225 (GB). (Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)
- Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web. (Data charges may apply)
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
