Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Chargers

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (4-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-9):

Time: 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Series history: This will be the 11th meeting with the Chargers and the first one with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons lead the series 8-2. The Chargers won the last meeting 33-30 on Oct. 23, 2016.

TV: Fox: Play-by-play: Joe Davis, color by Brock Huard, and the sideline reporter will be Jenny Taft.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas.

Satellite radio: SIRIUS: 135 (Atl), 134 (LAC) | XM: 383 (Atl), 229 (LAC)

(Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)

Livestream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web. (Data charges may apply)

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

