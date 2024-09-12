Breaking: Microsoft outages being reported for users of 365 products
Atlanta Falcons

Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Eagles

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman look on prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman look on prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images/TNS)
By
19 minutes ago

What you should know about Monday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) and the Falcons (0-1), which is set for 8:15 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

TV: ESPN/ABC: Play-by-play: Joe Buck. Analyst: Troy Aikman. Sideline: Lisa Salters

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

National radio: Westwood One. Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan. Analysis: Kurt Warner.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 83 or 225 or in the APP. Eagles channel 81 or 226 and on the APP.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services. Viewers can also stream the Eagles-Falcons game on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Some viewers could miss Falcons-Eagles “Monday Night Football” amid DirecTV dispute
Placeholder Image

Credit: Michael Conroy

Week 2 college football schedule: How to watch all 77 FBS games
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NFL averaged 21 million viewers per game for opening week, its highest on record
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football-Tennessee Tech: How to watch online, game time, TV channel, odds
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

‘Thursday Night Football’ crew picks Tampa Bay as team to beat in NFC South 11m ago
Falcons put passing game under microscope after struggles Sunday vs. Steelers
Cover 9@9: Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. supportive of Kirk Cousins
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Did Tuesday’s presidential debate change the dynamics of the race?
Bradley’s Buzz: If Cousins isn’t healthy, the Falcons are in a world of hurt
Georgia man speeding to Christmas dinner in crash that killed boy, 6, sent to prison