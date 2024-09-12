Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Eagles

What you should know about Monday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) and the Falcons (0-1), which is set for 8:15 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.
TV: ESPN/ABC: Play-by-play: Joe Buck. Analyst: Troy Aikman. Sideline: Lisa Salters
Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).
National radio: Westwood One. Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan. Analysis: Kurt Warner.
Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 83 or 225 or in the APP. Eagles channel 81 or 226 and on the APP.
Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services. Viewers can also stream the Eagles-Falcons game on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.
About the Author