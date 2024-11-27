Atlanta Falcons
Where to watch, listen, livestream Chargers at Falcons

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson tries to break free from Chargers defenders during the third quarter Sunday in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

By
49 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Chargers (7-4) and the Falcons (6-5), which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: CBS. Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan. Analysis: Trent Green. Reporter: Melanie Collins.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

National radio: ESPN radio. Play-by-Play: Steve Levy. Analysis: Harry Douglas. Sideline: Jeff Darlington.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 225 and 801. Chargers 381 and 817 and on the App.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

