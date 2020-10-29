Where to watch, listen and stream Falcons at Panthers

What you should know about Thursday’s game between the Falcons (1-6) and the Panthers (3-4):
Time: 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte.
Series history: This will be the 52nd meeting. The Falcons led the series 32-19. The Falcons won the previous five games before losing this season 23 -16 on Oct. 11. It was coach Dan Quinn’s last game as the head coach.
TV: Fox. Play-by-Play: Joe Buck. Analysts: Troy Aikman. Field reporters: Kristina Pink and Erin Andrews.
Local Radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas.
National Radio: Westwood One. Brandon Gaudin, Tony Boselli
Satellite Radio: SIRIUS: 83 (Carolina), 81 (Atlanta) | XM: 225 (Carolina), 226 (Atlanta) 88 (National) (Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29
