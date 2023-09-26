Where to watch, listen and livestream Falcons vs. Jaguars

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (2-1) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2), which is set for 9:30 a.m. at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

TV: WSB Channel 2 Action News. ESPN-Plus (Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler. Analysis: Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick. Sideline: Laura Rutledge.) Disney-Plus (Play-by-Play: Drew Carter. Analysis: Booger McFarland. Sideline: Pepper Persley.)

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Miller Pope. Pregame/postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson, with Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain as studio producers.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 383 or the App. Jaguars channel 225 or on the App. (Games also are available on the SiriusXM App. Fans can find their team’s channel under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab or by searching their team’s name.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

The Bow Tie Chronicles