Judge allows lawyers to interview grand jurors who indicted Trump, 18 others

Where to watch, listen and livestream Falcons at Lions

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
57 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (2-0) and the Detroit Lions (1-1), which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

TV: Fox 5. Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Sideline: Kristina Pink.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Miller Pope. Pregame/postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson, with Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain as studio producers.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 132 or 391 or the App. Lions channel 104 or 228 or on the App. (Games are also available on the SiriusXM App. Fans can find their team’s channel under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab or by searching their team’s name.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

About the Author

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Credit: AP

