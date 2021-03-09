X

Where does Matt Ryan’s record contract rank now?

Here's a quick look at some key stats for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan for the 2020 season and his 13-year career.

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

When Matt Ryan signed his record five-year, $150 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 it was the richest contract for a quarterback.

More than a handful of deals have been inked since that shadow the former league MVP’s annual $30 million salary.

On Monday, the Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a $160 million, four-year contract with $126 million guaranteed and an NFL-record $66 million signing bonus.

At $40 million per season, Prescott is second in the NFL in annual salary to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who is at $45 million annually in a $450 million, 10-year deal that could eventually exceed $500 million in value. Houston’s Deshaun Watson is third at $39 million annually.

Ryan, who becomes a free agent in 2024, now falls to ninth on the list of top moneymakers.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

$450 million, 10 years

  • Annual average: $45 million
  • Age signed: 24
  • Contract years: 2020-31

2. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

$160 million, 4 years

  • Annual avg.: $40 million
  • Age signed: 27
  • Contract years: 2021-24

3. Deshaun Watson, Texans

$156 million, 4 years

  • Annual avg.: $39 million
  • Age signed: 24
  • Contract years: 2020-25

4. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

$140 million, 4 years

  • Annual avg.: $35 million
  • Age signed: 30
  • Contract years: 2019-23

5. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

$134 million, 4 years

  • Annual avg.: $33.5 million
  • Age signed: 34
  • Contract years: 2018-23

6. Jared Goff, Rams/Lions

$134 million, 4 years

  • Annual avg.: $33.5 million
  • Age signed: 24
  • Contract years: 2019-24

7. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

$66 million, 2 years

  • Annual avg.: $33 million
  • Age signed: 31
  • Contract years: 2020-22

8. Carson Wentz, Eagles/Colts

$128 million, 4 years

  • Annual avg.: $32 million
  • Age signed: 26
  • Contract years: 2019-24

9. Matt Ryan, Falcons

$150 million, 5 years

  • Annual avg.: $30 million
  • Age signed: 32
  • Contract years: 2018-23

10. Ryan Tannehill, Titans

$118 million, 4 years

  • Annual avg.: $29.5 million
  • Age signed: 31
  • Contract years: 2020-23

