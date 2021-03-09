Where does Matt Ryan’s record contract rank now?

When Matt Ryan signed his record five-year, $150 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 it was the richest contract for a quarterback.
More than a handful of deals have been inked since that shadow the former league MVP’s annual $30 million salary.
On Monday, the Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a $160 million, four-year contract with $126 million guaranteed and an NFL-record $66 million signing bonus.
At $40 million per season, Prescott is second in the NFL in annual salary to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who is at $45 million annually in a $450 million, 10-year deal that could eventually exceed $500 million in value. Houston’s Deshaun Watson is third at $39 million annually.
Ryan, who becomes a free agent in 2024, now falls to ninth on the list of top moneymakers.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
$450 million, 10 years
- Annual average: $45 million
- Age signed: 24
- Contract years: 2020-31
2. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
$160 million, 4 years
- Annual avg.: $40 million
- Age signed: 27
- Contract years: 2021-24
3. Deshaun Watson, Texans
$156 million, 4 years
- Annual avg.: $39 million
- Age signed: 24
- Contract years: 2020-25
4. Russell Wilson, Seahawks
$140 million, 4 years
- Annual avg.: $35 million
- Age signed: 30
- Contract years: 2019-23
5. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
$134 million, 4 years
- Annual avg.: $33.5 million
- Age signed: 34
- Contract years: 2018-23
6. Jared Goff, Rams/Lions
$134 million, 4 years
- Annual avg.: $33.5 million
- Age signed: 24
- Contract years: 2019-24
7. Kirk Cousins, Vikings
$66 million, 2 years
- Annual avg.: $33 million
- Age signed: 31
- Contract years: 2020-22
8. Carson Wentz, Eagles/Colts
$128 million, 4 years
- Annual avg.: $32 million
- Age signed: 26
- Contract years: 2019-24
9. Matt Ryan, Falcons
$150 million, 5 years
- Annual avg.: $30 million
- Age signed: 32
- Contract years: 2018-23
10. Ryan Tannehill, Titans
$118 million, 4 years
- Annual avg.: $29.5 million
- Age signed: 31
- Contract years: 2020-23