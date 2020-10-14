What Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said about the Falcons

Q: How’s it coming together for the Vikings? How tough was it losing linebacker Anthony Barr?

A: “It was tough losing Barr. We lost him and (Danielle) Hunter, that’s two really good players on defense. We’re getting better each week and obviously that was a heart-breakerlast week (losing 27-26 to Seattle.)”

Q: Do your worry about your team’s psyche in trying to rebound from a tough loss like that one to Seattle?

A: “I don’t think so. We’re pretty resilient. We’ll go out and give a good effort this week.”

Q: How’s rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson playing for the Vikings?

A: “Justin is doing a great job. He’s been getting better every week. He runs good routes. He catches the ball well. Good kid. Hard worker. I really like having him.”

Q: How do you game plan for all of the Falcons' weapons on offense?

A: “It’s really difficult when they have got so many guys that can make big plays. Ridley, I think he’s been outstanding throughout this course of the time. We all know Julio and what a great player that he is. They’ve been taking good care of the ball. Gurley gives them another dimension. I think Hayden Hurst adds a lot to the versatility that they have on offense. Ryan has always been able to make all of the throws. He has a great arm. They are trying to get the ball down the field. So, that makes it extremely difficult, especially with a young defense like we have.”

Q: How are the rookie cornerbacks, Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney, developing for the Vikings?

A: “They are getting better. Gladney has been doing a good job and so has Dantzler. They are getting better each week. They are just young right now.”

Q: The Falcons are an interim situation. How tough is it for teams in an “interim coach” situation to try to go out, rally and keep playing like you and Falcons had to do back in 2007?

A: “Professional athletes are always going to try to go out and play. They’ll give a great effort this week, I’m sure.”

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18al trial

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com