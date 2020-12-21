What Raheem Morris said about loss to Bucs

On the adjustments Tampa Bay made to limit the pressure on QB Tom Brady in the second half: ”Second half they did a nice job of staying down third down and manageables. We didn’t get to many third downs in the second half. The ones we did, did a nice job of protecting them and picking them up. Tom came out, a couple screens, a couple nice throws in some of these run plays, we call run alerts. Able to get some of those things kicked out, receivers picked up big yardage, in order to keep those guys (indiscernible) down and distances.”

On the adjustments the Falcons were trying to make in the second half: ”They wanted to give them a couple different looks. You know Tom is going to make adjustments in the first half, see what you’re doing. We came out, had a couple flat calls, went away from some of the things we were doing early, try to get back to those things they started helping us. You have to have two different game plans against a quarterback like this. Have to have the ability to change. Go out there and get stops. Flat out at some point you have to make plays, we just didn’t make them.”

On the reason for the discrepancy between the passing and rushing attacks: ”When you came into this game, you knew it was tough running the ball. We knew it would be an issue. You didn’t know how much of an issue till you get in the game. These guys can absolutely stop the run. We got our pass game going, we were looking for easy completion, looking for completions on time. We got a bunch of them early, got a bunch of them when we needed, some at the end. We just needed a couple more to get those things rolling. Obviously going to be some type of discrepancy in the run and pass in this game.”

On whether RB Todd Gurley gave up the sack to Buccaneers LB Devin White on third down on the final drive: ”It was more a good play by Devin White. He was covering man-to-man coverage. Gurley went to chip and help out the tackle. Devin replaced with lightning speed, made a good play in order to get to our quarterback. A nice play for the player, not so much on Todd.”

On the difference defensively between the two halves and whether the Brady to Evans connection was the main factor: ”Mike made a couple big plays down the stretch. Antonio had the big one we saw at the end. Mike Evans really got going, got his thing going, able to have a good connection with Tom, whether third down or first or second. He got some things going and it was really good. Tom did a nice job with his eyes, zone coverage, moving us. He was able to get some completions there, as well.”

On the explanation he received of the spot on the final play of the game: ”Those calls all come down based on New York. They don’t have clear evidence, so to speak, that it’s not a first down. Maybe we had a better camera view from the halo board than they did in New York. It is what it is.”

On whether he agreed with the spot: ”Doesn’t matter if I agree or not. They made the call. You deal with it.”