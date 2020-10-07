What Panthers coach Matt Rhule said about the Falcons

Q: How has Panthers running back Mike Davis (Stephenson High) been playing with Christian McCaffrey out?

A: “Mike has done a tremendous job. He’s run the football well. I think we are figuring out the runs that he likes. He’s caught the ball well out of the backfield. He’s picked up blitzes. I’ve been pleased with his progress and his development. He’s a great guy. I think the guys rally around him and I think that’s a key for us.”

Q: What kind of dynamic does Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson bring to the offense?

A: “Robby is fast. He’s explosive. He’s dynamic. He’s tough. Competitive. Those are keys. It’s one thing to be fast, it’s another to be a fast and competitive guy. He blocks for us. He runs the full route tree and he catches the ball. He also caught a lot of balls underneath and then (made some) runs after the catch for us. I think he’s playing really well. We have to continue to find ways to get him the ball all over the field to take advantage of his run after the catch potential.”

Q: What was it about (offensive coordinator) Joe Brady that really appealed to you when you were putting your staff together?

A: “He was trained in New Orleans and I always respected that type of offense and have liked that type of offense. I saw the way he tailored it to LSU and gave it a little more college-type feel. I talked to him and he has the right mindset. My kind of guy. He’s a really good coach and I think we put a really good staff around him. They work well together. I always look at production and seeing what he did at LSU, I knew that he knows how to produce. I think he would come here and help us. We are not where we want to be, but we are making good progress.”

Q: How’s the Panthers' young defense developing?

A: “It’s been trial and error. It’s been guys finding their way. I’ve been pleased with their work ethic and pleased with their mindset. They try to get better each and every week. If we’re not good on third downs, the next week try to improve on third downs. So, I see them making small, but very significant steps each week. I’ve been pleased with the effort of the guys on defense. They work hard. They are good guys. I think the future is bright around here for us defensively.”

Q: How’s rookie defensive tackle Derrick Brown (AJC Super 11, Lanier High) playing for the Panthers?

A: “I think he’s playing really well. He’s been really good against the run. He plays a lot of snaps for us. Great guy. He’s going to be a really good player in this league for a long time.”

Q: Is it good to see Teddy Bridgewater back as dual threat after his runs last week?

A: “I was happy for him. He’s worked so hard. He asked for runs and the fourth-and-2, he converted with his feet and (he had) that long touchdown run. To me, anything you want to know about Teddy, just look at how the guys responded to him. They were so excited after that play. That, to me, is the ultimate gift that he has, he makes people better around him. People love playing for him and playing with him. I enjoy each and everyday that I’m near him and have a chance to work with him. I think he’s going to continue to grow and develop. I think he’ll get a little more comfortable in our system and our processes. He’ll get better and better.”

Falcons' next four games

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

