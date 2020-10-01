What Packers’ coach Matt LaFleur said about the Falcons

Q: What’s your favorite Matt Ryan story from when the two of you were in Atlanta and was there a defining moment when the two of you really connected and the trust was established between Matt and yourself?

A: Yeah, there were so many great memories with Matt and just watching … things weren’t always great in that 2015 season from an offensive perspective. Then watching him just really grasp the offense in the second year and taking it to a new level. There was just so many great moments. Obviously, winning the NFC Championship game together was phenomenal and one that I will always remember.

Q: During the first three weeks, holding penalties are down 59% league-wide, guys are not throwing flags and calling ticky-tack stuff. Has that helped you as an offensive play-caller when it comes to the flow of the game?

A: I think what really helps is that our guys have been doing a really good job up front of not holding, but also any time that you get into those, get back-on-track situations, whether it’s first-and-20 or second-and-really long. That’s not a comfortable position to be in. The fact that we haven’t been in those as much, has translated into better success on offense. Particularly, having some of those third-and-short or third-and-medium situations, we’re staying out third downs altogether, so certainly, the more we can continue to play disciplined, penalty-free football, that definitely benefits us.

Q: What do you see when you look and study the Falcons' defense?

A: Well, I see a lot of guys flying around. They are one of the hardest-playing units in the National Football League. I think that there is one thing that is clearly evident, and this was stressed when I was there as well, they are going to maliciously attack the football with violence. They are going to hammer the ball out. They do a great job of that. We’ve got to make sure that we do a great job, whether you are a returner, somebody carrying the ball on the offensive side, that you hold that ball high and tight because they are coming after it. I think (Falcons defensive coordinator) Raheem (Morris) has done a great job with marrying in a couple of concepts that you don’t always see from this style of defense with whether it’s some of the two-deep stuff that he’s been doing as well as giving you the same look and playing something different out of it. He’s done a tremendous job with that.

Q: How is Georgia State product Chandon Sullivan playing for the Green Bay Packers?

A: Sully does a great job. When he’s in there, he’s in there as our starting nickel. He’s a guy that we put a lot on. We expect a lot out of him. He delivers each and every time he takes the grass. I love his approach to the game and how he comes to work each and every day with that desire to compete and get better and be the best version of himself. We are really happy with Sully.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

