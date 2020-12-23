What Chiefs coach Andy Reid had to say about the Falcons

Q: What did you have to do to keep your guys focused after winning the Super Bowl?

A: “These guys, I’ve got a bunch of veteran guys that like to play. So, I really haven’t had to do a whole lot there. They come to work and they work. I haven’t had to like jump on them or anything like that. We just get in and try to go through the process of getting ready to play that next game. One thing that I can tell you is that Atlanta caught their attention. They’ve got good talent, and they play hard.”

Q: Former Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton (now a Falcons assistant) was talking to free safety Ricardo Allen for a long time today. What was he telling him about the Chiefs offense?

A: “First of all, he’s a great football coach and he’s a great person. You know how I feel about him. He has got one of the great defensive minds in this league. I’m sure he’ll have a couple of surprises. Their whole defensive staff is just solid. Then Raheem is also a phenomenal defensive coach. That whole group on both sides of the ball, Dirk Koetter is a great offensive mind. I know that first hand. Like Bob Sutton, I’ve worked with him. We go way back.”

Q: How are your Georgia guys doing, Mecole Hardman and Tyreek Hill? Last time, your Georgia guys came to the stadium and showed out (in 2016).

A: “They are doing good. Georgia should be proud of those guys. Eric Berry did an phenomenal job for us the last time we were down there. Justin Houston, those are all guys that hang right there still in the Atlanta area. We appreciated everything they did here for us.”

Q: How important is Tyrann Mathieu for your defensive operation?

A: “He’s big because he knows everything that’s going on. He directs it from back there, and he brings a lot of energy. He is the Badger. He makes all kinds of funny noises, and he plays hard.”

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Falcons

