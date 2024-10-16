Vote: Will Falcons defeat Seahawks?

Full steam ahead.
The Falcons escaped the gauntlet to start the season, including the just completed run of three straight NFC South games. The stand at 4-2 and are division leaders.
Next up: A home game against the 3-3 Seahawks.
Time to vote again. Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?
Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:
Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss
Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win
Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss
Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win
Win over Buccaneers, 36-30 - 35% voted for close win (Of note, 36% voted for a close loss)
Win over Panthers, 38-20 - 54% voted for a win in a rout
