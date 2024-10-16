Atlanta Falcons

Vote: Will Falcons defeat Seahawks?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By AJC Sports
33 minutes ago

Full steam ahead.

The Falcons escaped the gauntlet to start the season, including the just completed run of three straight NFC South games. The stand at 4-2 and are division leaders.

Next up: A home game against the 3-3 Seahawks.

Time to vote again. Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?

Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:

Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss

Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win

Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss

Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win

Win over Buccaneers, 36-30 - 35% voted for close win (Of note, 36% voted for a close loss)

Win over Panthers, 38-20 - 54% voted for a win in a rout

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

