Vote: Will Falcons defeat Saints?

Falcons-Saints: Round 2
The Falcons have already defeated the Saints once this season, a two-point win in the fourth in Atlanta. Now, the divisional matchup moves to New Orleans.
And the Saints are reeling. They have lost seven straight games, including Sunday’s one-point loss to the Panthers. They fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday.
This has all the makings of ... well, we best not say.
But you can. Time to vote again. Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?
Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:
Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss
Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win
Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss
Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win
Win over Buccaneers, 36-30 - 35% voted for close win (Of note, 36% voted for a close loss)
Win over Panthers, 38-20 - 54% voted for a win in a rout
Loss to Seahawks, 34-14 - 1% voted for a loss in a rout (That’s 4 votes out of 390)
Win over Buccaneers, 31-26 - 58% voted for a close win
Win over Cowboys, 27-21 - 62% voted for a close win
About the Author