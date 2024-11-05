Breaking: Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot, dies
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Vote: Will Falcons defeat Saints?

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) celebrates with Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 3, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) celebrates with Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 3, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Falcons-Saints: Round 2

The Falcons have already defeated the Saints once this season, a two-point win in the fourth in Atlanta. Now, the divisional matchup moves to New Orleans.

And the Saints are reeling. They have lost seven straight games, including Sunday’s one-point loss to the Panthers. They fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday.

This has all the makings of ... well, we best not say.

But you can. Time to vote again. Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?

Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:

Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss

Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win

Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss

Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win

Win over Buccaneers, 36-30 - 35% voted for close win (Of note, 36% voted for a close loss)

Win over Panthers, 38-20 - 54% voted for a win in a rout

Loss to Seahawks, 34-14 - 1% voted for a loss in a rout (That’s 4 votes out of 390)

Win over Buccaneers, 31-26 - 58% voted for a close win

Win over Cowboys, 27-21 - 62% voted for a close win

Falcons’ odds of making playoffs? Higher than you might think
Five things we learned from Falcons’ win over Cowboys
‘Hungry’ Falcons not as good as 2016 team, but winning like it
