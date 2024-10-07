Vote: Will Falcons defeat Panthers?

The Falcons have had plenty of time to enjoy their win over the Buccaneers on Thursday that moved them to 3-2 and first place in the NFC South (by head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bucs).

This week the Falcons travel to Carolina to take on the 1-4 Panthers. The Falcons are already 2-0 in the division. The Buccaneers play at the Saints (2-2) this week in another key divisional game.

We know what this one looks like on paper. Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?