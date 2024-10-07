Vote: Will Falcons defeat Panthers?

The Falcons have had plenty of time to enjoy their win over the Buccaneers on Thursday that moved them to 3-2 and first place in the NFC South (by head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bucs).
This week the Falcons travel to Carolina to take on the 1-4 Panthers. The Falcons are already 2-0 in the division. The Buccaneers play at the Saints (2-2) this week in another key divisional game.
We know what this one looks like on paper. Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?
Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:
Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss
Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win
Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss
Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win
Win over Buccaneers, 36-30 - 35% voted for close win (Of note, 36% voted for a close loss).
