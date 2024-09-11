Vote: Will Falcons defeat Eagles?

Breaking: Atlanta VC firm ends grant for Black women after discrimination lawsuit
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) leaves the field after the game on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Falcons lost 18-10 (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) leaves the field after the game on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Falcons lost 18-10 (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

OK, we’ve given yo some time to mourn/grieve/get over last week’s season-opening home loss to the Steelers. (Poll results below.)

It’s time to move forward.

Next up: The Falcons travel to the Eagles for a Monday Night Football clash in Philadelphia. Well, that didn’t get any easier.

Vote and let us know what you think.

For the record, last week’s poll results before an 18-10 loss to the Steelers were:

Close win: 53%

Close loss: 20%

Rout win: 20%

Rout loss: 7%

