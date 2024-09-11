Vote: Will Falcons defeat Eagles?

OK, we’ve given yo some time to mourn/grieve/get over last week’s season-opening home loss to the Steelers. (Poll results below.)
It’s time to move forward.
Next up: The Falcons travel to the Eagles for a Monday Night Football clash in Philadelphia. Well, that didn’t get any easier.
Vote and let us know what you think.
For the record, last week’s poll results before an 18-10 loss to the Steelers were:
Close win: 53%
Close loss: 20%
Rout win: 20%
Rout loss: 7%
