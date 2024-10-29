Vote: Will Falcons defeat Cowboys?

How about them Cowboys?
Yeah, how about them?
The 3-4 Cowboys come to down on Sunday to take on the 5-3 and first place Falcons. The Falcons enjoy a two-game lead in the NFC South with a perfect 4-0 division record and two wins over the second-place Buccaneers. The Cowboys are third in the NFC East behind the Commanders and Eagles.
The Cowboys figure to have a lot of fans in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, not unlike the Steelers and Chiefs.
Time to vote again. Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?
Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:
Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss
Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win
Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss
Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win
Win over Buccaneers, 36-30 - 35% voted for close win (Of note, 36% voted for a close loss)
Win over Panthers, 38-20 - 54% voted for a win in a rout
Loss to Seahawks, 34-14 - 1% voted for a loss in a rout (That’s 4 votes out of 390)
Win over Buccaneers, 31-26 - 58% voted for a close win
