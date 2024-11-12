Vote: Will Falcons defeat Broncos?

Well, that was unexpected.
The Saints were coming off seven straight losses and had just fired their head coach. Oops.
The Falcons dropped another odd game in New Orleans. In last week’s poll, 88% of respondents voted for a Falcons win – 55% in a close game and 33% in a rout.
So, to paraphrase, it’s on to the Broncos. The Falcons are in Denver this week before their bye week.
Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?
Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:
Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss
Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win
Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss
Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win
Win over Buccaneers, 36-30 - 35% voted for close win (Of note, 36% voted for a close loss)
Win over Panthers, 38-20 - 54% voted for a win in a rout
Loss to Seahawks, 34-14 - 1% voted for a loss in a rout (That’s 4 votes out of 390)
Win over Buccaneers, 31-26 - 58% voted for a close win
Win over Cowboys, 27-21 - 62% voted for a close win
Loss to Saints, 20-17 – 8% voted for a close loss
About the Author