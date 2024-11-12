Breaking: Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law
Vote: Will Falcons defeat Broncos?

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is hit by New Orleans Saints cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (27) and safety Ugo Amadi (0) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
34 minutes ago

Well, that was unexpected.

The Saints were coming off seven straight losses and had just fired their head coach. Oops.

The Falcons dropped another odd game in New Orleans. In last week’s poll, 88% of respondents voted for a Falcons win – 55% in a close game and 33% in a rout.

So, to paraphrase, it’s on to the Broncos. The Falcons are in Denver this week before their bye week.

Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?

Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:

Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss

Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win

Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss

Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win

Win over Buccaneers, 36-30 - 35% voted for close win (Of note, 36% voted for a close loss)

Win over Panthers, 38-20 - 54% voted for a win in a rout

Loss to Seahawks, 34-14 - 1% voted for a loss in a rout (That’s 4 votes out of 390)

Win over Buccaneers, 31-26 - 58% voted for a close win

Win over Cowboys, 27-21 - 62% voted for a close win

Loss to Saints, 20-17 – 8% voted for a close loss

