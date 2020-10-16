Vikings’ Dalvin Cook out for Sunday’s game vs. Falcons

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (groin) who had a big game against the Falcons last season was declared out for Sunday’s game by the team Friday.
Cook, the NFL’s leading rusher in yards (489) and touchdowns (seven), suffered a groin injury against Seattle on Sunday.
He rushed 21 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings beat the Falcons 28-12 in the 2019 season opener. He will be replaced in the lineup by Alexander Mattison, who rushed for career highs of 20 carries and 112 yards in a tough 27-26 loss to the Seahawks.
In addition to Cook, cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring), return specialist K.J. Osborn (hamstring) and right guard Dru Samia (wrist) were also declared out.
The Vikings rushed for 172 yards against the Falcons last season as they raced to a 28-0 lead and then held on for the victory.