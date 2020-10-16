Vikings’ Dalvin Cook out for Sunday’s game vs. Falcons

Cook, the NFL’s leading rusher in yards (489) and touchdowns (seven), suffered a groin injury against Seattle on Sunday.

He rushed 21 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings beat the Falcons 28-12 in the 2019 season opener. He will be replaced in the lineup by Alexander Mattison, who rushed for career highs of 20 carries and 112 yards in a tough 27-26 loss to the Seahawks.