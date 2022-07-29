ajc logo
X

Video: Falcons’ Arthur Smith on day 3 of training camp

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons head coach shares his thoughts after the third day of camp.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top