Versatility sets TCU’s Trevon Moehrig apart at safety

“Definitely, I enjoy watching Jamal Adams,” Moehrig said. “How he controls the defense, how he communicates, how he makes plays. How he’s everywhere on the field. I loved watching him at LSU. I just love watching that guy play football, because you know he loves it. There have been a lot of great safeties in the game that I love to watch. But I would definitely say I model myself after Jamal Adams in the way he communicates and commands the defense. Because he’s the quarterback of the defense.”

Moehrig has a chance to be a first-round selection as the top safety in this year’s NFL draft. NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Moehrig as his 16th overall prospect and has the Baltimore Ravens taking him with the 27th overall pick in the first round.

Jeremiah believes Moehrig is a complete safety, giving him the ability to move around the defense.

“Moehrig has adequate size, but excellent versatility and instincts. He can play in the deep post or cover in the slot,” Jeremiah detailed in his most recent rankings writeup. “He is a smooth, fluid mover in man coverage underneath. He also possesses ideal anticipation and range from the back end. He has the ability to consistently match patterns and position himself for plays on the ball.

“The former TCU star does need to improve his finishing ability, having dropped a couple interceptions in the games I studied. He takes quality angles in run support and is a reliable, low tackler. Overall, Moehrig offers a complete skill set at the position. He will provide his defensive coordinator with options, which is exactly what’s desired in 2021.”

TCU coach Gary Patterson endorsed Moehrig and believes he’ll be an asset at the next level.

“Safeties are in-the-box guys a lot of times,” Patterson said. “For his size and what you get with (Moehrig), you get a man player, which is uncommon for his size. When he plays somewhere between the 205 and 210 (pound) range, usually they will be a nickel-safety and they’ll be smaller and might even be a corner. He’s going to be a guy who can do a lot of things and be very versatile with what they’re trying to get accomplished.”

The Falcons recently signed safety Erik Harris to a one-year contract and still have Jaylinn Hawkins and T.J. Green on the roster at the position. The Falcons likely will look to add to the position further, whether it’s in free agency or the draft. Because of salary-cap concerns, the Falcons were forced to cut Ricardo Allen, who recently signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, and let Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee hit free agency. Neal recently signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, and Kazee is still seeking a team.

With the Falcons picking fourth overall, taking a safety is not likely to happen that early in the draft. At the 35th overall pick in the second round, the franchise could move in many directions. General manager Terry Fontenot said the front office will attack the draft with a best-player-available strategy, meaning he won’t reach for a need.

But at that spot, it’s possible Moehrig is near or at the top of the board if he’s available early in the second round.

Moehrig believes his time at TCU has prepared him for this moment not only to play in the NFL, but to be one of the leaders on defense.

“As soon as I got to TCU, they showed me the ropes, they showed me how to be a leader, how to be accountable, and the guy on the defense who tells everybody what to do, kind of the quarterback of the defense,” Moehrig said.

“I would just say it’s been a long journey of hard work and dedication. Just being a good person and a good teammate – somebody you can rely on. Somebody who shows up every day and will put in the work. Throughout my whole life, that’s what I’ve been doing to get where I’m at.”