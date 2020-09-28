Vegas: Quinn favored to be first NFL coach fired in 2020

Falcons coach Dan Quinn is now the odds-on favorite (-200) to be the first NFL head coach to be fired this year, according to SportsBetting.ag.
“Arthur Blank and Thomas Dimitroff have proven to be a forgiving men, but how do you let something like this continue to happen and allow your team to become the laughingstock of the league,” said Robert Cooper, odds manager at SportsBetting.ag. “The Falcons schedule does ease up after Monday night, but the back half is absolutely loaded, and it’s difficult to envision any scenario where Quinn makes it through this season with job intact.”
Quinn moved to the top of the list after the Falcons blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead to the Bears on Sunday. The offense, inexplicably threw five passes over two three-and-outs, instead of running the ball with the late lead. The Falcons didn’t try to protect a defense that was playing without five starters.
Quinn moved ahead of Jets coach Adam Gase, who is followed by Detroit’s Matt Patricia, Houston’s Bill O’Brien and Minnesota’s Mike Zimmer on the dubious list.
First Head Coach Fired
Dan Quinn (1-2)
Adam Gase (3-1)
Matt Patricia (5-1)
Bill O’Brien (9-1)
Mike Zimmer (9-1)
Doug Marrone (10-1)
Vic Fangio (12-1)
Anthony Lynn (16-1)
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com
Undefined | 4 days ago3 arrested in NE Georgia on drug charges, more arrests coming