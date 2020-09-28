Vegas: Quinn favored to be first NFL coach fired in 2020

“Arthur Blank and Thomas Dimitroff have proven to be a forgiving men, but how do you let something like this continue to happen and allow your team to become the laughingstock of the league,” said Robert Cooper, odds manager at SportsBetting.ag. “The Falcons schedule does ease up after Monday night, but the back half is absolutely loaded, and it’s difficult to envision any scenario where Quinn makes it through this season with job intact.”

Quinn moved to the top of the list after the Falcons blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead to the Bears on Sunday. The offense, inexplicably threw five passes over two three-and-outs, instead of running the ball with the late lead. The Falcons didn’t try to protect a defense that was playing without five starters.