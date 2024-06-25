Atlanta Falcons

Updated offseason Falcons depth chart: Where Emili, Jones-Smith and Stueber fit

34 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Late in the offseason, the Falcons sought to improve the depth along the offensive and defensive lines.

Defensive tackle Prince Emili and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, who both played in the United Football League this season, signed with the Falcons on June 20.

Offensive tackle Andrew Stueber, once a draft pick of New England, signed with the Falcons in early June.

The signings are in line with the team’s plan to constantly upgrade, even if it’s the backup tackle and defensive tackle position.

“We feel good about our roster,” assistant general manager Kyle Smith said after the draft. “Our minds, I don’t want you to take this the wrong way, but (on) the personnel side, you never feel like you’re a piece away. Like that’s not my job.

“My job is to always continue to find something else. That’s what we do every day ... watching tape and (thinking about) how can we upgrade? How can we go to the (Canadian Football League)? These new leads find something to upgrade, like we’re always constantly trying to upgrade.”

Emili played with the San Antonio Brahmas, and Jones-Smith played with the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Falcons released offensive lineman Nolan Potter and defensive lineman Willington Previlon to make room for the new players on the 90-man roster.

Emili, 25, who’s 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, played at Pennsylvania. He spent time with the Saints and Bills after going undrafted in 2022. He has played in two NFL games.

Jones-Smith, 28, who’s 6-7 and 320 pounds, played at Pittsburgh. He was with the Raiders in 2020 and played in three games. He was with the Ravens in 2021 and played in three games.

To make room for Stueber, the team released wide receiver JaQuae Jackson.

Stueber, who was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round (245th overall) of the 2022 draft, played at Michigan.

The Falcons list Stueber at 6-foot-7 and 338 pounds.

Here’s the updated depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix Jr., John Paddock

RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan

FB – Robert Burns

WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, Greg Washington, Dylan Drummond

Slot WR – Rondale Moore, Ray-Ray McCloud

TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner, Ross Dwelley

LT – Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley, Jaryd Jones-Smith

LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Ryan Coll

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Andrew Sueber

WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden, Daylen Baldwin, OJ Hiliare.

DEFENSE 3-4 alignment

DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Dorlus

NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue

DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Prince Emil, Ruke Orhorhoro

LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Bradlee Anae, Kehinde Oginni

LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler

RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, JD Bertrand

ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Bralen Trice

CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao

Nickel CB – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Trey Vaval

FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III

SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank

CB – Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

