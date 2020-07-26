X

Falcons’ undrafted rookies assigned jersey numbers

Tennessee State wide receiver Chris Rowland here pulling away from Middle Tennessee State defenders. (Photo courtesy of Tennessee State Athletics).
Atlanta Falcons
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

All of the Falcons’ undrafted rookies were assigned their jersey numbers on Sunday.

The rookies reported on Tuesday, July 21. They took a COVID-19 test and then were self-quarantined for two days before taking another test. If they passed both teams, they would then be allowed into the team facilities.

The quarterbacks and injured veterans reported on Thursday to start the testing process. The remaining veterans are set to report on Tuesday.

The Falcons are currently at 90 players and will have until August 16 to get down to 80 players per the modified return to work CBA rules negotiated by the NFL and the NFLPA.

Here are the jersey numbers for the undrafted rookies:

» 42 Delrick Abrams, CB, Colorado

» 99 Hinwa Allieu, DT, Nebraska-Kearney

» 74 Hunter Atkinson, OT, Georgia State

» 62 Austin Capps, C, Arkansas

» 44 Mikey Daniel, FB, South Dakota State

» 69 Scottie Dill, RT, Memphis

» 95 Austin Edwards, DE, Ferris State

» 38 Rojesterman Farris, CB, Hawaii

» 66 Justin Gooseberry, G, Rice

» 12 Juwan Green, WR, Albany (N.Y.)

» 44 Tyler Hall, CB, Wyoming

» 72 Evin Ksiezarczyk, OT, Buffalo

» 79 Sailosi Latu, DT, San Jose State

» 1 Jalen McCleskey, WR, Tulane

» 89 Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

» 82 Caleb Repp, TE, Utah State

» 14 Chris Rowland, WR, Tennessee State

» 48 Ray Wilborn, LB, Ball State

» 49 Jordan Williams, LB, Baylor

» 71 Bryson Young, DE, Oregon

---

