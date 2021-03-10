UGA cornerbacks Campbell, Stokes, projected as second-round picks

Former Georgia cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes are projected to be drafted in the second round by NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.
They can improve their status at Georgia’s Pro Day, which is set for Wednesday. The NFL draft is set for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.
“If you’re looking for big corners, both of the Georgia corners are going to go in the second round,” Jeremiah said Tuesday. “When you look at Tyson Campbell as well as Stokes, from Georgia, both of those guys are big and fast. Eric Stokes, the other day, everybody saw the training. He was running in the 4.2s.”
Campbell (6-feet-2 and 185 pounds) and Stokes (6-1, 185) are considered big cornerbacks.
“Those are big-time size, speed corners that I think you’ll see come off the board in the second round,” Jeremiah said. “It’s a really good group of corners in round two. Then after that, it really starts to drop off on my list.”
