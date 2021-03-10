UGA cornerbacks Campbell, Stokes, projected as second-round picks

They can improve their status at Georgia’s Pro Day, which is set for Wednesday. The NFL draft is set for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

“If you’re looking for big corners, both of the Georgia corners are going to go in the second round,” Jeremiah said Tuesday. “When you look at Tyson Campbell as well as Stokes, from Georgia, both of those guys are big and fast. Eric Stokes, the other day, everybody saw the training. He was running in the 4.2s.”