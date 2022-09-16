Turnovers could be key to Falcons’ upset bid Sunday at the Rams

“Turnovers are an emphasis every week,” Smith said. “Turnover margin, the turnover battle, along with situational football, have not changed, and those are factors that can decide a lot of games in the league.”

Veteran Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford still plays aggressively, which could make gambles by the athletic, young Falcons secondary worth the risk, though the downside of that possibly is giving up a big-yardage play and forcing the offense to march down the field against a Rams defense looking to avenge its poor Week 1 performance in which they still forced four turnovers.

Aside from that, winning the turnover battle should be important because the Rams may be susceptible to turnovers, as Stafford logged three interceptions last week, and it could provide a boon for the Falcons offense.

Coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone showed that they have more options to stress defenses, including Mariota’s mobility, and combining the options of Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Cordarrelle Patterson with a shorter field would allow for more unique play-calls – as opposed to grinding out yards against an opponent that is opportunistic on defense, having forced two fumbles and two interceptions against the Bills.

“There is a lot that can be changed about football, aesthetics, the formations, even the rules, but in the end, turnovers are turnovers. That has not changed, and their effects have not changed either,” Smith said.

Given the substantial challenge ahead, along with the aggressive styles of the Falcons and the Rams, a high-risk, high-reward style of play may be in the cards as the teams try to start strong. That might involve even more risk from a Falcons perspective, but given how well they played for most of the Saints game, that gamble could be justified.