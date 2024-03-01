Top QB prospect Jayden Daniels has met with Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Arizona State and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who’s considered the No. 2 quarterback in the draft, interviewed with the Falcons.

“Atlanta, what they are doing over there with Raheem (Morris) and all of those guys, getting a new regime in there,” Daniels said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “To be able to go out there, I love Atlanta. Atlanta is a great city, obviously. Going out there, they have some great weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and they are on the up and up.”

Daniels, who’s 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, won the Heisman Trophy last season after passing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdown passes and rushing for another 1,134 and 10 touchdowns.