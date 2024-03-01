Top QB prospect Jayden Daniels has met with Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

Credit: AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Arizona State and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who’s considered the No. 2 quarterback in the draft, interviewed with the Falcons.

“Atlanta, what they are doing over there with Raheem (Morris) and all of those guys, getting a new regime in there,” Daniels said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “To be able to go out there, I love Atlanta. Atlanta is a great city, obviously. Going out there, they have some great weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and they are on the up and up.”

Daniels, who’s 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, won the Heisman Trophy last season after passing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdown passes and rushing for another 1,134 and 10 touchdowns.

The Falcons hold the eight overall pick in the draft and would have to trade up to land Daniels.

The NFL draft is set to be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

