Tommy Nobis, other former Falcons, are semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

>>Some contend the Falcons are under-represented in Canton

Each player semifinalist played his last game in professional football no later than the 1996 season.

Separately from the seniors committee, the 12-person coach/contributor committee reduced the list of nominated candidates to 29 semifinalists who advance to the next round of consideration.

In addition to McKay and Reeves the coach/contributor lists includes: K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Don Coryell, Otho Davis, Ralph Hay, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft, , John McVay, Art Modell, Clint Murchison Jr., Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Lee Remmel, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Amy Trask, Jim Tunney, Jack Vainisi, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

>>Falcons CEO Rich McKay makes the Hall of Fame case for Tommy Nobis

The respective selection committees now will consider the candidates and vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors through to the finalists stage. The results of those reduction votes will be announced July 27.

The seniors committee will meet Aug. 16 to select up to three seniors for final consideration as members of the class of 2023. Expansion of the seniors pool for election to the Hall was approved earlier this year for the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

>>Billy “White Shoes” Johnson -- He remains the only man selected to the 75th Anniversary team who is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The coach/contributor committee members will meet Aug. 23 to select one coach or contributor for final consideration for the class of 2023.

Here are short bios on the Falcons who are semifinalists:

Chris Hinton: Guard/tackle (1983-1995)

Named to seven Pro Bowls and recognized as a two-time first-team All-Pro, Hinton played with the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts (1983-89), Falcons (1990-93) and the Minnesota Vikings (1994-95).

Billie “White Shoes” Johnson: Wide receiver/kick returner/punt returner (1974-1980, 1982-88)

During his 14-year NFL career (Houston Oilers, 1974-1980; Atlanta Falcons, 1982-87; Washington Redskins, 1988), Johnson accumulated three Pro Bowl selections and is most famously known for his end-zone celebrations.

Mike Kenn: Tackle (1978-1994)

A former first-round draft pick, this University of Michigan product played his entire 17-year career with the Falcons and racked up five Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro selections.

Bob Kuechenberg: Guard/tackle/center (1970-1983)

A member of the Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame and a six-time Pro Bowler, Kuechenberg spent the entirety of his 14-year career as a member of the Dolphins.

George Kunz: Tackle (1969-1978, 1980)

One of the premier offensive linemen of his generation. Kunz was named to the Pro Bowl seven times in his career and received three first-team All-Pro honors. He won Offensive Lineman of the Year in back-to-back years (1976, 1977). He played for the Falcons (1969-1974) and the Baltimore Colts (1975-1980).

Clay Matthews Jr.: Linebacker (1978-1996)

Matthews made four Pro Bowl appearances for the Cleveland Browns in the 1980s. He led the NFL in forced fumbles in 1983 and earned a place in the Browns’ Ring of Honor. He finished his career with the Falcons, where he became the oldest player to record a sack in NFL history at the age of 40 years, 282 days.

Tommy Nobis: Linebacker (1966-1976)

Nobis was the first player the expansion Falcons drafted and played his entire career in Atlanta. He won NFL Rookie of the Year, played in five Pro Bowls, was selected first-team All-Pro (1967) and is a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1960s.

Sterling Sharpe: Wide receiver (1988-1994)

Sharpe made five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro teams during his seven-year career with the Green Bay Packers. His 18 touchdown receptions in his final season is still good for third-best all-time.

Rich McKay: General Manager, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1994-2003; general manager, Atlanta Falcons, 2003-08; president/CEO, Atlanta Falcons, 2008-present.

Dan Reeves: Head coach of the Denver Broncos (1981-1992), New York Giants (1993-96) and the Atlanta Falcons (1997-2003).

